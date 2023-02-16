Q&A with Secretary of State candidate Shuwaski Young

The Democratic candidate addressed questions regarding his residency while calling for mail-in balloting and early voting.
Shuwaski Young, ran for Congress in the Third District in 2022 unsuccessfully. He is now running for Mississippi Secretary of State in the 2023 statewide elections. The Democrat is challenging incumbent Republican Michael Watson for the seat.
Young talks with the Magnolia Tribune about his vision for the office, election laws, public corruption, and more. He also said questions regarding his residency are “baseless,” calling them a “non-starter” for his campaign.
You can watch and listen to the full interview below.
