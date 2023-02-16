Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Q&A with Secretary of State...

Q&A with Secretary of State candidate Shuwaski Young

By: Sarah Ulmer - February 16, 2023

The Democratic candidate addressed questions regarding his residency while calling for mail-in balloting and early voting.

Shuwaski Young, ran for Congress in the Third District in 2022 unsuccessfully. He is now running for Mississippi Secretary of State in the 2023 statewide elections. The Democrat is challenging incumbent Republican Michael Watson for the seat.

Young talks with the Magnolia Tribune about his vision for the office, election laws, public corruption, and more. He also said questions regarding his residency are “baseless,” calling them a “non-starter” for his campaign.

You can watch and listen to the full interview below.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Sarah Ulmer
Sarah is a Mississippi native, born and raised in Madison. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she studied Communications, with an emphasis in Broadcasting and Journalism. Sarah’s experience spans multiple mediums, including extensive videography with both at home and overseas, broadcasting daily news, and hosting a live radio show. In 2017, Sarah became a member of the Capitol Press Corp in Mississippi and has faithfully covered the decisions being made by leaders on some of the most important issues facing our state. Email Sarah: sarah@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
February 10, 2023

With five months remaining in this fiscal year, Mississippi state revenues are up half a billion dollars over estimates
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
February 10, 2023

Mississippi Senate moves to restore initiative process
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
February 9, 2023

Lawmakers will not move forward on legislation after PERS expected to push back rate change
Previous Story
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
February 9, 2023

Governor Reeves appoints Parker as Lamar County Court Judge
Next Story
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
February 9, 2023

Governor Reeves proposes nearly $1.3 billion in infrastructure investments