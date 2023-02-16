Governor Reeves appoints Parker as Lamar County Court Judge

A special election will be held in November, with the winner serving out the remainder of the term.

On Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Joseph “Jop” Parker as the County Court Judge for Lamar County.

Parker’s term will begin on February 20, 2023.

Governor Reeves has called for a special election to be held on November 7, 2023, for the seat and the winner will serve the remainder of the term.

The Governor’s office said Parker has served as the County and Youth Court Prosecuting Attorney for Lamar County since 2015 and the City Prosecuting Attorney for Lumberton since 2021. Previously, Parker served as the Lamar County Economic Development Board Attorney. Additionally, he has maintained his own private practice, Parker Law Firm, PLLC, since 2015, and has experience in a range of other private civil practices.

Parker earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law and a BSBA from the University of Southern Mississippi.

In announcing his appointment, Governor Reeves said Parker has a wealth of legal experience that has prepared him well to take on this new position.

“I have complete confidence that he will embrace this important role and serve Lamar County with distinction,” Reeves said.

Parker said he is devoted to Lamar County and will continue to strive to make it a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.

“As a lifelong resident of Lamar County, it’s my honor to be appointed to this position and I greatly look forward to having the opportunity to serve the people of my community,” said Parker.