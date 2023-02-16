C&W Embroidery expanding in Alcorn County

The company is investing $2.4 million in their Mississippi operation and adding 32 new jobs.

C&W Embroidery is one of the nation’s largest contract embroidery firms. Its parent company, C&W Companies, is a family-owned business.

On Thursday, the company announced that it is expanding its C&W Embroidery operations in Alcorn County, Mississippi. The company’s expansion represents a $2.4 million corporate investment that will create 32 new jobs.

C&W Embroidery specializes in the embroidery, screen printing and digital printing of logos on apparel, headwear and footwear. To accommodate future growth, the company is constructing an approximately 15,000-square-foot building on the Alcorn County property, renovating existing buildings and investing in new equipment.

C&W Companies Owner and Vice-President Will Carnell said in a statement that the company has experienced significant growth coming out of the pandemic and the capital investment and expansion plan will continue to drive future growth, profitability, and community development.

“Our people are the key to our success, and we look forward to adding to our talented workforce,” Carnell said. “We appreciate the partnership with the [Mississippi Development Authority] and look forward to working with this team on future economic and community development projects.”

Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the news of the company’s expansion in the Corinth/Alcorn County area.

“We’re committed to providing businesses like C&W Embroidery with the supportive economic climate necessary to continue growing, expanding, and achieving further success. Mississippi is open for business,” Reeves said.

C&W Embroidery’s customers include Nike, Johnnie-O, Carhartt, Outdoor Cap, UniFirst and more than 50 colleges and universities. The Company has the ability to embroider on a variety of garments, including, polos/knits, caps, jackets, sweatshirts/fleece, pants, bags & totes, golf bags, uniforms, blankets, vinyl panels and fabric swatches.