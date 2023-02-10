INTERVIEW: Guest recaps first weeks of 118th Congress

The new House Ethics Committee chairman looks to clear up case backlogs with new ones likely soon.

Mississippi’s 3rd District Congressman Michael Guest (R) joined Magnolia Tribune this week to recap the first few eventful weeks of the 118th Congress.

Guest is now the chairman of the House Ethics Committee and serves on both the House Appropriation Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee.

The Congressman offered his thoughts on the State of the Union address given by President Joe Biden (D) this week, the debt ceiling fight that is brewing, and the Chinese spy balloon, among other topics. Guest also discussed issues he plans to engage in more during this Congress, particularly that of securing the Southern U.S. border.

You can watch and listen to the full interview below.