Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
INTERVIEW: Guest recaps first weeks of...

INTERVIEW: Guest recaps first weeks of 118th Congress

By: Frank Corder - February 10, 2023

Congressman Michael Guest

The new House Ethics Committee chairman looks to clear up case backlogs with new ones likely soon.

Mississippi’s 3rd District Congressman Michael Guest (R) joined Magnolia Tribune this week to recap the first few eventful weeks of the 118th Congress.

Guest is now the chairman of the House Ethics Committee and serves on both the House Appropriation Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee.

The Congressman offered his thoughts on the State of the Union address given by President Joe Biden (D) this week, the debt ceiling fight that is brewing, and the Chinese spy balloon, among other topics. Guest also discussed issues he plans to engage in more during this Congress, particularly that of securing the Southern U.S. border.

You can watch and listen to the full interview below.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father.
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 7, 2023

President Biden to deliver State of the Union
Business  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 6, 2023

WISPR takes off in Mississippi
Culture  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 4, 2023

No matter your name, you matter to God
Previous Story
Culture  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 4, 2023

Mississippi Senate moves to restore initiative process
Next Story
Culture  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 4, 2023

With five months remaining in this fiscal year, Mississippi state revenues are up half a billion dollars over estimates