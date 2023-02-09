Q&A with Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson

FILE - Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson addresses the crowd at the pavilion in Founders Square at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., July 28, 2022. Watson filed qualifying papers on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to seek a second term as Mississippi's top elections official. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File - Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Watson backs initiative process to amend state Constitution, talks election integrity and re-election bid.

Michael Watson, the first-term Mississippi Secretary of State, sat down with the Magnolia Tribune to discuss his re-election bid and looks back at what he believes his office has accomplished over the last four years.

Watson opined on election integrity, the need for the restoration of a ballot initiative process, and more.

You can watch and listen to the full interview below.