Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Q&A with Mississippi Secretary of...

Q&A with Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson

By: Sarah Ulmer - February 9, 2023

FILE - Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson addresses the crowd at the pavilion in Founders Square at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., July 28, 2022. Watson filed qualifying papers on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to seek a second term as Mississippi's top elections official. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File - Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Watson backs initiative process to amend state Constitution, talks election integrity and re-election bid.

Michael Watson, the first-term Mississippi Secretary of State, sat down with the Magnolia Tribune to discuss his re-election bid and looks back at what he believes his office has accomplished over the last four years.

Watson opined on election integrity, the need for the restoration of a ballot initiative process, and more.

You can watch and listen to the full interview below.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Sarah Ulmer
Sarah is a Mississippi native, born and raised in Madison. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she studied Communications, with an emphasis in Broadcasting and Journalism. Sarah’s experience spans multiple mediums, including extensive videography with both at home and overseas, broadcasting daily news, and hosting a live radio show. In 2017, Sarah became a member of the Capitol Press Corp in Mississippi and has faithfully covered the decisions being made by leaders on some of the most important issues facing our state.
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
February 7, 2023

PODCAST: Governor Reeves talks 2023 election, legislative session
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
February 3, 2023

Bill of the Day: Get your booze on Sundays
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
February 2, 2023

Women and Families: Early intervention seen as the most impactful of investments
Previous Story
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
February 2, 2023

Maxwell wants the PSC to revisit planned retirement of coal units at Mississippi Power’s Jackson County plant