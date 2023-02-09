Bipartisan vote in Mississippi House blocks bill aimed at removing municipal officials

Rep. Willie Bailey, D-Greenville, speaks against a bill before the body in the House Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The bill would have authorized the removal of municipal elected officials after a petition and vote of the electorate.

On Thursday, the Mississippi House blocked House Bill 370, authored by State Representative Shanda Yates (I). The bill would have authorized the removal of municipal elected officials using the same process of removal of county elected officers.

“We previously debated this bill, you’re all familiar with it. This bill simply requires that municipal officials be added to the existing statutes that allow county officials to be removed from office by a petition and then a vote of a majority of the electorate,” Rep. Yates said.

The bill failed by a vote of 53 yeas to 60 nays. A number of Republicans joined Democrats in effectively killing the legislation.

Prior to the roll call, various lawmakers spoke out in opposition of the bill.

State Representative Willie Bailey (D) said some lawmakers were taking the bill too lightly.

“This bill is brought forward for one reason,” Rep. Bailey said. “That is to remove the Mayor of the City of Jackson.. For those of you who live in Jackson, ought to be appalled by the constant attack on this city.”

State Representative Earle Banks (D) said this legislation would hurt more than Jackson; it would hurt “your cities, your communities.”

“You’re opening a Pandora’s box by voting for this and letting it pass,” Banks said. “It’s going to be a nightmare for some of these cities.”

State Representative Bryant Clark (D) pointed out that the bill was obviously about the City of Jackson but said it “tremendously affects all of the municipalities across the state.”

“If it’s something that needs to be done, the recall process is a better avenue than doing it this way,” Clark said. “Please vote no.”

State Representative John Hines (D) agreed but added that he believes the House is better than having “legislation that continues to be woven around racism.”

“Racism should not be the driving factor in providing good quality legislation,” Hines said.

Those who support the measure have denied such claims.

House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D) encouraged lawmakers to vote the bill down so they could move on to other items on the calendar.

“Why don’t we just get down to doing the business that we’re willing to cooperate and work together to get done for things we need for our communities, things we need for this state, things we need for the people of the state Mississippi, whether it be healthcare, education, any of it,” Rep. Johnson said. “Let’s kill this bill and kill anything else that comes through like this and take care of the business of the people of the whole state of Mississippi.”

Watch Thursday’s full floor meeting below: