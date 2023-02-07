PODCAST: Governor Reeves talks 2023 election, legislative session

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves describes the state's economic progress during his State of the State address before a joint session of the Mississippi Legislature on the steps of the State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Mississippi Governor remains opposed to Medicaid expansion, calls for elimination of certificate of need laws.

Last week, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined Magnolia Tribune for a podcast. The two discussed his re-election bid, Medicaid expansion, healthcare, eliminating the state income tax, and more.

You can listen to the full podcast below.