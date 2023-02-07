PODCAST: Governor Reeves talks 2023 election, legislative session

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves describes the state's economic progress during his State of the State address before a joint session of the Mississippi Legislature on the steps of the State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
The Mississippi Governor remains opposed to Medicaid expansion, calls for elimination of certificate of need laws.
Last week, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined Magnolia Tribune for a podcast. The two discussed his re-election bid, Medicaid expansion, healthcare, eliminating the state income tax, and more.
You can listen to the full podcast below.
About the Author(s)
Sarah Ulmer
Sarah is a Mississippi native, born and raised in Madison. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she studied Communications, with an emphasis in Broadcasting and Journalism. Sarah’s experience spans multiple mediums, including extensive videography with both at home and overseas, broadcasting daily news, and hosting a live radio show. In 2017, Sarah became a member of the Capitol Press Corp in Mississippi and has faithfully covered the decisions being made by leaders on some of the most important issues facing our state.
More Like This
News | Frank Corder •
February 2, 2023
Who’s running for state office in Mississippi in 2023?
See the full list of candidates who have qualified for state and district offices along with where their campaigns stand financially. As you have probably heard by now, Mississippi is holding statewide elections this year. Candidates had until February 1st to qualify with their political party of choice or as an independent. The Republican and…
More From This Author
News | Sarah Ulmer •
January 31, 2023
Bill of the Day: Get your gambling on at the airport
Rumors Bill Waller would make a second run for Governor put to rest
Previous Story
Next Story
President Biden to deliver State of the Union
News | Frank Corder •
January 31, 2023
Biden Administration announces $60 million for I-10 widening in Mississippi’s Harrison, Hancock counties
The funds are part of $1.2 billion in grants from the federal infrastructure law. President Joe Biden is visiting New York today to announce funding for a critical early phase of the Hudson Tunnel Project as well as Mega grants for other major infrastructure projects across the country. Included in the Mega grants is a…
News | Anne Summerhays •
January 31, 2023
Advocacy groups split over Mississippi Senate anti-crime bills
Debate centers around the wisdom of increased minimum sentences while others express concerns with increased prison populations. Last week, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann along with State Senators Joey Fillingane, Brice Wiggins and Jeremy England unveiled six bills making their way through the chamber this session that are aimed at curbing crime across Mississippi. Among the…