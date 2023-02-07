Biloxi Shuckers under new management

John Tracy, a giant in the food industry redistribution business, will take over as the owner of the Mississippi Coast Milwaukee Brewers minor league affiliate.

Mississippi’s Coast Double-A baseball team, the Biloxi Shuckers, is now under new management.

The Shuckers franchise has been sold to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, a Mississippi entity owned and operated by John Tracy.

Biloxi Baseball LLC, under managing partner Ken Young, had owned and operated the team since 2014 when the franchise was moved from Huntsville, Alabama to the Mississippi Coast.

The new owner, John Tracy, is the Executive Chairman and CEO of Dot Family Holdings, the parent company of Dot Foods, North America’s largest food industry redistributor.

“Ken Young, Hunter Reed and the Biloxi Shuckers have done an excellent job since they started in 2015, and we look forward to continuing that success,” said Tracy, managing member of Shuckers Baseball. “We are eager to build on the customer experience and provide even more events at MGM Park for all ages.”

The team’s General Manager Hunter Reed said Tracy’s extensive business background and passion for the game will serve the Shucker’s franchise well.

“John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful businesses and a passion for the game,” said Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers’ General Manager. “Our organization is excited to carry on the tradition of baseball in Biloxi with John, and we thank Ken for everything he did for our community and team.”

The team is expected to stay in Biloxi and looks to add more fan experiences. The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and are members of the Southern League.

It was announced last week that the Milwaukee Brewers would be keeping Shuckers’ manager Mike Guerrero in place for a seventh consecutive season. The 2018 Southern League Manager of the Year owns a 418-386 regular season record while guiding the Shuckers and led Biloxi to back-to-back South Division titles in 2018 and 2019.

The Shuckers will open the 2023 season on April 7th at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves and then will host their home opener on April 11th at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park in Biloxi.

According to a press release, prior to the start of the 2023 Shuckers’ season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic which will feature Mississippi State taking on Nicholls State on Tuesday, March 14th, and the University of Louisiana on Wednesday, March 15th.