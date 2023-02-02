Ribbon cut on new manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, Mississippi

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves speaks at the ribbon cutting for New York Blower and KDS Windsor in Neshoba County (photo credit Governor's office)

Governor Reeves calls $8 million investment, 60 new jobs grand slam for local community.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and area lawmakers were on hand Wednesday in Neshoba County as the New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components cut the ribbon on their new facility.

“This is an example of what’s happening all around Mississippi,” Reeves told the crowd gathered, calling the investment a grand slam for the local area.

Reeves touted the local leaders that helped make way for the companies’ efforts in the area. He said that while the state adds resources, it’s the environment created by local officials and economic development professionals that make the deals happen.

“A great partnership between the local community – the city and the county and the area development partnership and the state of Mississippi – all coming together to create jobs in this particular area of our state. It’s exciting,” Governor Reeves said.

The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and industrial air moving products.

Philadelphia, Mississippi was an ideal location for the new facility given its proximity to numerous sawmills.

The joint venture represents an investment of $8.14 million and will create 60 direct jobs.