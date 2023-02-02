Skip to content
Ribbon cut on new manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, Mississippi

By: Frank Corder - February 2, 2023

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves speaks at the ribbon cutting for New York Blower and KDS Windsor in Neshoba County (photo credit Governor's office)

Governor Reeves calls $8 million investment, 60 new jobs grand slam for local community.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and area lawmakers were on hand Wednesday in Neshoba County as the New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components cut the ribbon on their new facility.

“This is an example of what’s happening all around Mississippi,” Reeves told the crowd gathered, calling the investment a grand slam for the local area.

Reeves touted the local leaders that helped make way for the companies’ efforts in the area. He said that while the state adds resources, it’s the environment created by local officials and economic development professionals that make the deals happen.

“A great partnership between the local community – the city and the county and the area development partnership and the state of Mississippi – all coming together to create jobs in this particular area of our state. It’s exciting,” Governor Reeves said.

The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and industrial air moving products.

Philadelphia, Mississippi was an ideal location for the new facility given its proximity to numerous sawmills.

The joint venture represents an investment of $8.14 million and will create 60 direct jobs.

author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father.
