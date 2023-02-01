2023 PGA University Championship coming to Mississippi

The Championship will be held at Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

The PGA of America announced on Wednesday that the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club at Pearl River Resort in Philadelphia, Mississippi will host the 2023 PGA University Championship set for November 13-15.

The 36-hole Championship, supported by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, will feature 90 players on 18 teams from PGA Golf Management University Programs across the country. The teams will compete for the Jones Cup, the namesake of which is rooted in Mississippi.

“The 18-team field in the 2023 PGA University Championship will compete for the Jones Cup, which is named after the first PGA Golf Management University Program Director at Mississippi State, Dr. S. Roland Jones, who held the position from 1985 until his passing in 1997,” the PGA said. “The event provides a platform for participants to display professionalism, integrity, character and camaraderie—all characteristics Dr. Jones instilled in PGA Golf Management students.”

The Dancing Rabbit Golf Club at Pearl River Resort is home to two award-winning, par-72 courses – the Azaleas and the Oaks. The club’s Golf Professional Sean Racki said they are proud to partner with the PGA of America.

All participating universities in the PGA University Championship are accredited by the PGA of America to offer the PGA Golf Management University Program for aspiring PGA Professionals. There are currently over 1,600 students enrolled in the program nationwide.

PGA President John Lindert said they are excited to bring the event to Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Mississippi.

“The PGA University Championship is a premier event that showcases our PGA Golf Management students,” Lindert said. “The PGA is very proud of its Golf Management Program and our partnership with the 18 universities to develop the next generation of PGA Professionals. The PGA University Championship not only allows these students an opportunity to compete on the course, but also to network with their peers from around the country.”

Mississippi State University PGA Golf Management University Program Director Adam Scott said they are honored to welcome their fellow PGA Students from across the nation to the Magnolia State for this year’s PGA University Championship.

“This event is always a highlight in our students’ careers, and Dancing Rabbit Golf Club is the perfect setting to showcase their professionalism and playing ability,” Scott said.