Biden Administration announces $60 million for I-10 widening in Mississippi’s Harrison, Hancock counties

President Joe Biden speaks at the construction site of the Hudson Tunnel Project in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, during an event on infrastructure. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The funds are part of $1.2 billion in grants from the federal infrastructure law.

President Joe Biden is visiting New York today to announce funding for a critical early phase of the Hudson Tunnel Project as well as Mega grants for other major infrastructure projects across the country.

Included in the Mega grants is a Mississippi project on the Gulf Coast.

The Biden Administration is announcing that $60 million will go to the Mississippi Department of Transportation to widen Interstate 10 in Harrison and Hancock counties, noting that it is a major freight corridor of regional significance.

The Mississippi funding is part of nearly $1.2 billion in the infrastructure law’s new National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, or Mega, for nine projects across the country.

The Mega grant program funds projects that are too large or complex for traditional funding programs. Eligible projects include highway, bridge, freight, port, passenger rail, and public transportation projects that are a part of one of the other project types.

The other projects announced today are:

$292 million to complete a critical early phase of the Hudson Tunnel Project in New York.

$250 million for the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio.

$150 million to the Louisiana Department of Transportation for the Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement.

$117 million to the Metra Commuter Railroad in Illinois to make improvements on the Metra Union Pacific-North line.

$110 to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to replace the Alligator River Bridge.

$85 million to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for I-44 and US-75 improvements.

$78 million to the City of Philadelphia to make improvements along approximately 12.3 miles of Roosevelt Boulevard.

$30 million to the California Department of Transportation (Santa Cruz County) for the Watsonville-Cruz Multimodal Corridor Program.

The White House says the Mega program will invest a total of $5 billion through 2026 to help rebuild the United States’ infrastructure for the benefit of residents now and for generations to come.