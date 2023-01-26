Laugh a Little: Ramirez on Debt

About the Author(s)
More Like This
More From This Author
Unvarnished behind the scenes look into UMMC/Blue Cross fight
Money pours into MS03, MS04 runoffs for some
Previous Story
Laugh a Little: Ramirez 1/25/23
Next Story
Postpartum Fight: No One is Killing Women and Babies
Opinion | Nathan Oakley •
January 27, 2023
Helping students find better futures with direct support
Mississippi now has career coaches in over half of all high schools statewide. Over the last decade, Mississippi leaders have aggressively tackled some of the state’s most glaring educational deficiencies with a rare combination of fortitude, logic and carefully directed resources. The most obvious example of the impact of these efforts is seen in the…
Opinion | Sid Salter •
January 25, 2023
Global agriculture markets have substantial impacts on local Mississippi communities
For Mississippi’s agricultural economy, global trade is vital. Even before global headlines seized on the fact that for the first time in a half-century, China’s mammoth population was in decline, Fiscal Year 2023 U.S. agricultural trade projections were down overall and specifically down with China. The latest information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic…