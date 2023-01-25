Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaks ground on new factory in Mississippi

Governor Tate Reeves addresses a crowd at the groundbreaking for Terberg Taylor Americas Group. (From Tate Reeves via Twitter)

The Columbus facility represents a $15.9 million investment, creating 90 new jobs in Lowndes County.

On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves participated in a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory and distribution network in Columbus.



Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.

The joint venture will establish a factory in the state and build up a distribution network for the sales, after sales and rental of the Terberg models of terminal tractors.

“When we talk about investing in new projects in these public/private partnerships, it’s really about recognizing the long-term potential and I think the long-term potential of this particular venture is incredible,” Governor Reeves said.

The approximately $15.9 million investment will create 90 new jobs in Lowndes County.

Godfried Terberg, chairman of the board for Royal Terberg Group, said the company has a plan to build 750 vehicles. He said that will grow to over 2,000 in the next 2-3 years.

Terberg manufactures terminal tractors and road/rail tractors, among other special vehicles that are commonly used in ports and heavy industry distribution centers and airports.